AVON PARK — There were no applicants for the principal position at Avon Elementary School during the initial advertisement for the administrative opening.
The School Board of Highlands County has extended the advertisement for the opening.
The opening originally had an application closing date of Jan. 27. The advertisement has been extended with a closing date of Feb. 9.
Human Resources Manager Annie Guedes said Wednesday that the district doesn't have any applicants for the job opening.
"We extended it because we did not have any applicants," she said.
The opening at Avon Elementary was due to Superintendent Brenda Longshore recommending Carla Ball to fill the new position of Human Resources director. Ball has been principal of Avon Elementary since the 2014-15 school year.
Longshore announced Wednesday that she is recommending Christine Gilbert as the new assistant principal at Lake Country Elementary School. Gilbert is a teacher at Woodlawn Elementary School.
The superintendent's personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board.
At Tuesday's School Board meeting, the board approved the following administrative reassignment recommendations:
• Laura Halloran from assistant principal of Lake Country Elementary to principal of Lake Country Elementary.
• Hilary Hathaway from Highlands Career Institute assistant principal to Avon Park High assistant principal.
• Kimberly Riley from Avon Park High assistant principal to Highlands Virtual School principal.
The district is currently advertising for multiple teaching positions at the elementary, middle and high school level and 11 various paraprofessional positions including an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) paraprofessional for Highlands Virtual School.
Advertisements for two Sebring High coaching positions have been extended – head volleyball coach and junior varsity soccer coach.