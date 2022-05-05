SEBRING — The bakery business that was selected to go into the 305 Circle Park Drive building has withdrawn its solicitation for the property that is owned by the Community Redevelopment Agency.
The CRA went through the solicitation process and the selection committee chose Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop, from Winter Haven, to be the business tenant in the Circle property, where Shoemaker Plumbing was located for many years.
The Gourmet Goodies owner recently informed the CRA that she doesn’t believe this is the right time for her to open a second location, CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said.
“She didn’t elaborate on what that meant. I don’t know if it is an economy type of thing or if we couldn’t come to a deal that she liked,” he said. “She didn’t give us that information, so at this point she has withdrawn her solicitation for that property.”
The CRA had received nine proposals for the property with the CRA selection committee choosing the business plan from Carissa and Bob Hughes for a Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop.
At the next CRA Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., May 9, the board will discuss going back out and advertising the property again for business proposals, Leidel said.
“With the number of buildings that we have acquired and the process we have gone through, we have had some great applications that have come in and some great ideas and whatnot,” he said. “It takes a little bit of work to go from concept to agreement and then, as we have seen with some of the other ones, from agreement to getting them opened.
“It is something that is going to take a little bit of time and some patience in dealing with bureaucracy and government work, but at the same time, if it doesn’t work it is probably because the process worked itself out the right way and we will go find somebody just as good to go in there.”
The CRA purchased the property, along with a nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street, for $109,000.
In November, Leidel said, with the bakery proposal, Carissa Hughes asked for several different things, but some of it didn’t line up with what the CRA was able to do and so they landed on the lease-to-own, build-to-suit concept.
She had asked for a grant to do the construction in the property, but the CRA Board was not comfortable with the concept of the CRA giving grant money to improve a building it owns and then also agree to give the building to the business owner after a number of years, he said.