Abortion child rape arrest

Gerson Fuentes, center, the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana to have an abortion, center, appears between his lawyer, Bryan Bowen, left, and an interpreter in Franklin County common pleas court for his bond hearing in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Judge Julie Lynch denied bond.

 PAUL VERNON/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was ordered held without bond Thursday by a judge who cited overwhelming evidence and the fact that he apparently is living in the U.S. illegally.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two counts of raping the girl, who turned 10 before having the abortion in a case that has become a flashpoint in the national discussion about access to the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He has pleaded not guilty.

