SEBRING — The Sebring City Council decided not to make any changes in the fire assessment rates for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
At the current level the assessment pays about one-fifth of the Sebring Fire Department's budget.
For the current fiscal year (2019-20), council had raised the rate to 19.7% of the maximum allowed with a cap of 25% of the maximum allowed.
If at some time the City Council considered exceeding the 25% maximum, all property owners would have to be provided a notice of that intention.
But, the rates will remain at the 19.7% level so the annual residential fire assessment rate remains at $80 per dwelling.
The following are the non-residential rates per square foot: commercial — .03 cents; industrial/warehouse — .01 cents; institutional — .04 cents and nursing homes .27 cents.
The annual rate per parcel for land is $7.
The city anticipates collecting approximately $554,200 in fire assessment revenue.