SEBRING — It may be virtual school, but starting today it's the real deal for a nutritious meal with The School Board of Highlands County providing no-cost meals for students learning online at home.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver recently allowing school districts to include virtual school students in the no-cost meal service.
For Highlands District students it means free meals for students in Highlands Virtual School, Florida Virtual School and the Innovative Learning Environment model (ILE).
Food and Nutrition Director Tim Thompson said, "We are doing curbside pickup for students who are involved in virtual school so that we can feed them and we are doing our regular for face-to-face students.
"We are doing very similar to what we did in March through May and then through the summer."
The food items are, for the most part, from the regular menu, he said. It is not served hot because they are sending it home in the afternoon. The items can be reheated or served cold.
"We are still serving chili mac, meat and cheese sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly, and stuff like that," Thompson said.
Everything is being done with existing staff, he noted. It is all USDA funded through CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) so the district will have the afternoon service the same as it was March through May of the 2019-20 school year, he said.
Meals are available for pickup on Mondays, two lunches and two breakfasts per child, and on Wednesdays, three lunches and three breakfasts per child.
The locations and times are as follows:
• Avon Park High - 4-5 p.m. for ILE students from Avon, Park, Memorial and Sun 'N Lake elementary schools, Avon Park Middle and virtual school students.
• Lake Placid High - 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ILE students from Lake Country and Lake Placid elementary schools and Lake Placid Middle and virtual school students.
• Sebring High - 4-5 p.m. for ILE students from Cracker Trail, Fred Wild, and Woodlawn elementary schools, Hill-Gustat and Sebring middle schools and the Kindergarten Learning Center and virtual school students.
Go to the School Board of Highlands County's Facebook page for a link to complete a brief survey to get on the district's roster.
Parents should call the district office at 863-471-5676 to verify they are on the roster at the right school.
Students attending face-to-face traditional classes on campuses will follow their schools breakfast and lunch schedule as normal.