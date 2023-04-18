South Florida State College

The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees on Monday tabled making a decision on selecting the college’s next president until a May 3 special meeting.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The board had a Presidential Selection workshop Monday morning.

