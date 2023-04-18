The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees (DBOT) was set Monday to select the next president of the college, but instead tabled the decision until a May 3 special meeting.
The board had a Presidential Selection workshop Monday morning.
The DBOT meeting agenda stated the SFSC District Board of Trustees will decide on the one finalist to become the next president of the college.
But, at the trustees meeting, Chairman Terry Atchley said there was no recommendation during the workshop to fill the college’s presidency.
Board of Trustees Member Tami Cullens made a motion to table the decision, which the Board of Trustees unanimously approved.
After the meeting, Highlands News-Sun asked Atchley about the “no recommendation” and if there were any issues with making the selection.
Atchley said the Trustees just needed some time because the last of the three finalists was interviewed on Thursday.
A 25-member Presidential Search Committee had narrowed down the pool of qualified candidates to three qualified finalists who visited the college recently to meet in various forums with the trustees, faculty, students and community members.
On June 30, 2023, South Florida State College’s fourth president, Thomas C. Leitzel, will retire after serving the college for 10 years.
The anticipated approximate start date for the next president is July 1.
The three finalists are:
Dr. Amy Bosley, who is an experienced higher education administrator and is proud to have served the community college mission and students in a variety of capacities throughout her career, currently as vice president for institutional planning, development, and chief of staff at Valencia College in Central Florida.
Dr. John M. Davis, who has served as the vice president of administrative services at Germanna Community College (Virginia) since 2016 and brings 28 years of professional experience in a variety of higher education settings and roles.
Dr. Vicky Wood, who has served as the president of Washington State Community College since 2017. During her time as president, she has advanced the college through innovation and collaboration. Under her leadership, the college has demonstrated excellence in academic programs and instruction, as well as increased student access and success.