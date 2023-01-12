AVON PARK — Staff pulled fire alarms and students left the building, but there was no gas leak Wednesday.
Both Fire Rescue and Tampa Electric Company (TECO) officials searched the school grounds with detectors, but none of them picked up natural gas.
They did find, however, that there was a hydraulic field leak on one of the automatic doors, releasing pungent-smelling fluid that smells very much like natural gas, Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Students were evacuated to their fire-drill locations, out of caution, but were soon returned to class.
Word went out over Highlands County Consolidated 911 dispatch at 12:20 p.m. to send fire and ambulance units to Memorial Elementary School for a hazardous materials incident.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies deployed to the area to handle traffic control on Memorial Drive and to help children, faculty and staff cross to a nearby safe location, if necessary.
It turns out they did not have to do that, and shut off their overhead lights shortly after arrival.
Fire and Emergency Medical Services surrounded the building while officials checked all over for the possible contaminant.
John Varady, coordinator of Communications and Special Projects, said at approximately 12:35 p.m. that he and other officials were assessing the level of danger, if any.
He also told the Highlands News-Sun, at that time, that there was no immediate danger to students.