SEBRING — The City of Sebring has received no letters of interest in purchasing the City Hall property on South Commerce Avenue as the city considers relocating its offices to a former bank building on North Ridgewood Drive.
On May 4 the City Council approved the posting of a notice seeking letters of interest in the purchase of the City Hall property at 369 S. Commerce Ave.
There was no response by the June 14 deadline.
The city sought letters of interest from: private individuals, legally established companies or corporations, government entities and realtors/brokers to list, advertise, market, and sell the property.
Mayor John Shoop said Monday that it will probably go back to the City Council to discuss the current City Hall property again. The council could decide to put a price on it and put it up for sale.
The proposed announcement had stated the city-owned property contains two structures, a tennis court and three parking lots.
The City Hall building, which was remodeled in 2011, is 9,944 square feet. The air conditioning chiller system was replaced in 2020.
The other structure, The Sebring Bridge Club building, was built in 1963 and is 1,976 square feet.
The two tennis courts total 125 by 110 feet.
The three parking lots have a total area of 34,200 square feet.
Since July 2020, the city has been exploring the possibility of relocating City Hall to the former Wachovia Bank Building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, which was built in 1973, but has been vacant for more than 10 years.
The building and the entire block along Ridgewood Drive was purchased by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency in February of 2019.