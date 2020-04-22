SEBRING — A recent mediation session in a civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian Academy yielded no settlement and the jury trial in the case involving a former student has been set at a later date.
Herman Law, Boca Raton, is representing a female student (named as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit) who attended Heartland Christian School.
In two criminal lawsuits, Jack Charles Howard III is charged with battery, sexual battery custodial authority and six counts of lewd molestation. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
A jury trial in the civil lawsuit that was scheduled for June 8 has been canceled with a new trial date, before Judge David Ward, set for Sept. 14 with a pre-trial conference on Aug. 27.
A taking of a deposition, via video teleconferencing, of Howard has been scheduled for May 6.
Howard was initially arrested in January 2019 on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian School. On Feb. 7, 2019 Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
On April 12, 2019 Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
Howard was terminated from his substitute teaching position with The School Board of Highlands County on Nov. 6, 2014 as a result of his conduct that led to the State of Florida Education Practices Commission to issue a five-year revocation of his teaching certificate.
The Commission’s administrative complaint stated that Howard had sexual intercourse with a female teacher on campus in an area that was accessible to students.