SEBRING — There were no eligible applicants for one of the top administrative positions with The School Board of Highlands County, which has a base salary of $93,767.
District Human Resources Director Carla Ball said there were no qualified applicants for the position of assistant superintendent of business operations so the opening will be extended.
The closing date for the position is now Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Highlands News-Sun informed School Board Member Donna Howerton that there were no qualified applicants for the position. She said Superintendent Brenda Longshore dropped the requirement of any school finance background, which should have helped get more applicants.
Mike Averyt, who currently holds the position, is planning to retire at the end of December. He has been with the district for about 20 years.
The assistant superintendent of business operations supervises and administers the functions of financial services, facilities, food services, and transportation services. Coordinates and manages the function of financial planning for the District, including the preparation of the annual budget for presentation to the superintendent and the School Board.
The position is responsible for the following:
• Provide advice to the superintendent regarding the financial status of the school system and the wise use of its resources through sound business and management practices.
• Coordinate planning for the use of financial resources in a manner that will help the system achieve its goal and objectives.
• Assists with the planning of educational facilities, including the annual review of school plant and facility needs and the formulation of priorities.
The minimum qualifications include:
• Master’s degree from an accredited institution in the field of finance, accounting, business administration, or related field or a bachelor’s degree with a CPA certificate from an accredited educational institution.
• Seven years experience in management, accounting, and budget coordination experience with responsibilities related to business operations, including at least five years experience in a supervisory or administrative role.
Additional desired qualifications are: prior experience in public school administration, public school district administration, or leadership of other diverse organizations and governmental accounting preferred