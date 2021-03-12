SEBRING — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people from Polk County on Wednesday after the foursome robbed the Ulta Beauty store at Shelby Crossing shopping center in Sebring. According to an HCSO press release, the group was “charged with being part of an organized shoplifting ring that has been targeting Ulta Beauty stores in Central Florida.”
Takeira S. Carter, 25, of Haines City; Ashley Nicole Harris, 30, of Lake Wales; Javontae J. Holton, 23, of Winter Haven; and Tarques Ricardo Williams, 26, of Winter Haven, walked out of the Ulta Beauty Supply with dozens of bottles of designer perfume and left the parking lot in a gray Mercedes. Someone called 911 and reported the theft, giving deputies a good description of the getaway car. The suspects were captured on video surveillance inside the store, according to reports.
Deputies pulled over the Mercedes in Avon Park near South Florida State College. Before deputies could pull over the car, the suspects were observed throwing items out of the car’s windows. The items turned out to be security tags from the stolen merchandise. Dozens of bottles of perfume were found inside the vehicle, according to reports.
A representative from Ulta verified that the perfume was indeed from the Sebring location. The stolen bottles totaled 126 and all together retailed for $8,562. Deputies also recovered 70 anti-theft tags that had been removed valued at $560, reports said.
Authorities believe that the same four people were involved in dozens of similar crimes at the Sebring Ulta Beauty Supply as well as Ulta stores around Central Florida. Holton and Williams were both out on bond from a previous retail theft arrest back in November 2020 out of Lake County, according to the HCSO press release.
All four suspects were charged with coordinated retail theft over $3,000 and conspiracy to commit a second-degree felony. All four are currently out on bond.