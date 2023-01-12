2022 US Weather Disasters

Kathy Hickey, 70, carefully picks her way through debris from destroyed trailers in the mobile home park where she and her husband Bruce had a winter home on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO, FILE

DENVER (AP) — Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, totaling more than $165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday.

Even though 2022 wasn’t near record hot for the United States, it was the third wildest year nationally both in number of extremes that cost $1 billion and overall damage from those weather catastrophes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a report issued at the American Meteorological Society’s conference.

Recommended for you