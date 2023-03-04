Belarus Bialiatski

Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Vyasna rights group, sits in a defendants’ cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023. A Belarusian court has sentenced Ales Bialiatski, Belarus’ top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison. Bialiatski and three other top figures of the Viasna human rights center he founded were convicted of financing anti-government protests.

 VITALY PIVOVARCHYK/BELTA POOL PHOTO via AP, FILE

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A court on Friday sentenced Belarus’ top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison.

The harsh punishment of Ales Bialiatski and three of his colleagues came in response to massive protests over a 2020 election that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a new term in office.

Recommended for you