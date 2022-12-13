SEBRING — Ewart Saint Coghiel of Avon Park received nolle prosequi by the State Attorney’s Office on all five charges in a sexual assault case from 2020.
Nolle prosequi is a legal notice or entry of record in which the prosecutor or plaintiff decides to abandon prosecution or a lawsuit.
According to law.cornell.edu: “A nolle prosequi may be entered in a criminal or a civil suit any time after the charges are brought and before a verdict is returned or a plea entered. A nolle prosequi is not an acquittal, so the double jeopardy clause does not apply, and a defendant may later be reindicted on the same charges.”