SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (DOH-Highlands) announced Thursday that NOMI Health will stop providing COVID-19 testing services at the DOH-Highlands Sebring location, 7205 S. George Blvd., as of Friday, April 22.
“I greatly appreciate the service that NOMI Health has provided to the Highlands County community over the past few months and feel confident that COVID-19 testing will continue to be available to anyone who needs it through our local providers,” said DOH-Highlands Administrator Shane Lockwood.
Highlands County residents can get information about COVID-19 testing from their primary care provider, at most local pharmacies and urgent care centers, and on the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Response website at floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites/.
All U.S. residents can order free COVID-19 test kits from the federal government on the COVID.gov website at www.covid.gov/tests or by calling 800-232-0233. Anyone who needs information on COVID-19 test-to-treat options can visit the U.S. Health and Human Services webpage at HHS.gov to search by zip code for testing and treatment services.
DOH-Highlands does not offer walk-in COVID-19 testing at this time. However, call 863-386-6040 if you have any questions or concerns.
Earlier this week, DOH-Highlands announced that COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots will be given by appointment only starting on Friday, April 29. Anyone who wants a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster can call 863-382-7272 to make an appointment.
Clinic hours at the Sebring location are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Residents can also get information about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from their primary care provider and at most local pharmacies and urgent care centers, on the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Response website at floridahealhtcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/ , or by searching their zip code on the Vaccines.gov website at www.vaccines.gov.