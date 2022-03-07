In an effort to recognize and celebrate the hundreds of dedicated tourism professionals who provide exceptional customer service and ensure our visitors create special memories with their families and friends throughout their time here, Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) created the Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards.
With eight special tourism-related award categories, find which category your favorite tourism professional or volunteer falls into and nominate them before March 31, 2022. Join us later in the year as we announce the winners (chosen by judges from outside Highlands County) and recognize our local tourism industry stars at our Tourism Awards Ceremony. To submit nominations for this year’s Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards, go to https://visitsebring.com/tourism-awards/.
Award categories include:
• Attraction Service Champion
• Hotel Service Champion
• Restaurant Service Champion
• Rising Star Champion
• Volunteer Champion
• Innovation Champion
• Sports Tourism Champion
• Humanitarian Champion
Nominations must be submitted to the awards page by March 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. deadline. Nominations not entered in the online system will NOT be accepted and cannot be read by the judges. Please make sure the events, occurrences or comments that justify your nomination took place between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. Only current award period nominations are eligible.
We ask for a high-resolution, headshot-style photo of each nominee for promotional purposes. Please be sure to upload an in-focus photo that shows the smiling face of your nominee.
Remember that a Winner’s Circle Tourism Award is about exceeding expectations and our tourism and hospitality workers being tourism ambassadors who go above and beyond their typical, everyday duties. Through their performance and actions, they are creating situations that result in happy, grateful, and delighted guests that can’t wait to return to Highlands County. They are also people who make the operation of your tourism-related business better, faster, friendlier, and more efficient so that your property is much more pleasing to your guests and your staff thoroughly enjoys coming to work each day.
Be sure your nominations are well-written and provide specific examples of what makes the nominee outstanding and how they encourage positive views of the destination. Describe with specific examples of how they think outside the box and exceed expectations. The deadline for nominations is March 31.
Previous Tourism Award winners include:
• Attraction Service Champions; 2021, Lorrie Smith, South Florida State College Performing Arts, and 2020, Mimzy (Mimi) Velour, Sugar Sand Distillery.
• Hotel Service Champions: 2021, David Bruns, Hotel Jacaranda, and 2020, Yanique Blackellar, Inn on the Lakes.
• Restaurant Service Champions: 2021, Danielle Jackson, Hotel Jacaranda, and 2020, Debra Overbeck, Chicane’s Restaurant.
• Rising Star Champions: 2021, Yunii del Cueto, Sophie’s Café, and 2020, Tonya Kahn and Stephanie Nelson, Organically Local.
• Volunteer Champions: 2021, Ruth Fletcher, Sebring Area Geotour, and 2020, Natalee Kovens, Peter Powell Roberts Museum.
• Innovation Champions: 2021, Don Davies, Sugar Sand Distillery, and 2020, Tiffany Cadzow and Devra Moore, Mon Cirque Wine Bar.
• Sports Tourism Champions: 2021, Uli and Lidia Fluhme, GFNY.
• Humanitarian Champions: 2021, Tonya Kahn and Stephanie Nelson, Organically Local; and 2020, Phil and Christine Hatfield, Inn on the Lakes.
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations.