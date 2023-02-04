SEBRING — The community can learn more about non-profit organizations at a Non-Profit Rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave.
People of all ages are invited to learn about the non-profit organizations, how they benefit Highlands County and explore opportunities to serve. Not only will individuals gain a greater awareness of the volunteer opportunities within non-profits, but no-cost classes that may help a person become a better citizen and live longer.
No-cost activities that require no registration include: Hands Only CPR Classes at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; seated Tai Chi class for arthritis and fall prevention; Highlands Lakeside Theatre backstage tours; door prizes and giveaways.
Share some time, talents, goods, donations, services and support. Check out organizations that will be represented, such as Boys & Girls Club, Humane Society of Highlands County, Highlands Art League, Historical Societies and Museums, Children’s Museum of the Highlands, Habitat for Humanity, Retired and Senior Volunteer program, American Red Cross, hospice, Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Inc., Meals on Wheels, Heartland Food Bank, Heartland Cultural Alliance, Ridge Area Arc, Department of Elder Affairs and others.
For more information, call the RSVP office at 863-784-7189 or Gaylin Thomas at 863-414-1578.