SEBRING — The community can learn more about non-profit organizations at a Non-Profit Rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave.

People of all ages are invited to learn about the non-profit organizations, how they benefit Highlands County and explore opportunities to serve. Not only will individuals gain a greater awareness of the volunteer opportunities within non-profits, but no-cost classes that may help a person become a better citizen and live longer.

Recommended for you