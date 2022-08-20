Pledge of Allegiance-North Dakota

Nyamal Dei, a school board member in Fargo, N.D., is greeted by Vietnam veteran David Halcrow following a special meeting to reconsider a decision by the previous board to eliminate reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings.

 DAVE KOLPACK/AP PHOTO

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country.

Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, voted last week to cancel a previous board edict that was approved a couple of months before the election. The new board agreed with member Seth Holden, who said the pledge did not align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code in part because the phrase “under God” does not include all faiths.

