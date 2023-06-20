North Korea Koreas Tensions

In this photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, which was held between June 16 and 18, at the party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. 

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, which was held between June 16 and 18, at the party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Top North Korean officials vowed to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite as they called their country’s first, and failed, launch last month “the most serious” shortcoming this year and harshly criticized those responsible, state media reported Monday.

In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite crashed soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to acquire a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the United States and South Korea.

