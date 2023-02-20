South Korea Koreas Tensions

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, top, flies in formation with U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets over the South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

 SOUTH KOREA DEFENSE MINISTRY via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Sunday its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity against its rivals, as it threatened additional powerful steps in response to the upcoming military training between the United States and South Korea.

The United States responded by flying long-range supersonic bombers later Sunday for a joint exercise with South Korean warplanes in a demonstration of strength against North Korea.

Recommended for you