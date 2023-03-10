Koreas Tensions

A TV screen shows a news program reporting with footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 27, 2022. South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea firing one short-range ballistic missile into waters off its western coast on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

 LEE JIN-MAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said it detected that North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward waters off its western coast on Thursday.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapon was fired at around 6:20 p.m. from an area around the western coastal city of Nampo. It did not immediately release an assessment of how far the missile flew.

