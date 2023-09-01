South Korea Koreas Tensions

A TV screen shows images of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

 AHN YOUNG-JOON/AP PHOTO

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday its latest missile launches simulated “scorched earth” nuclear strikes on South Korea and that it’s also been rehearsing an occupation of its rival’s territory in the event of conflict.

Pyongyang has previously tested nuclear-capable missiles and described how it would use them in potential wars with South Korea and the U.S. But the North’s disclosure of detailed war plans reaffirmed its aggressive nuclear doctrine to intimidate its opponents, as it escalates its protest of the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military exercises that it views as a major security threat, observers say.

Recommended for you