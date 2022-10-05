Japan Koreas Tensions

Elementary school students find shelter near a building on their way to school soon after a report of North Korea’s missile launch, in Misawa, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan Tuesday.

 TOONIPPO/KYODO NEWS via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets which fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast in a show of strength against North Korea.

