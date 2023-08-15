North Korea Koreas Tensions

In this undated photo provided on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, rides on an armored vehicle during his Aug. 11-12 visit to a military factory in North Korea. News Agency.

 KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/KOREA NEWS SERVICE via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again toured major munitions factories and ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons, state media said Monday, as the South Korean and U.S. militaries announced they will begin major drills next week to hone their joint capability against the North’s evolving nuclear threats.

Kim’s push to produce more weapons also comes as U.S. officials believe Russia’s defense minister recently talked with North Korea about selling more weapons to Russia for its war with Ukraine.

Recommended for you