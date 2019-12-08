SEBRING — Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will be working on N. Riverdale Road on Dec. 9, 2019 thru Dec. 10, 2019 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
N. Riverdale Road will be closed between E. La Flam Road to E. Butler Road for culvert replacement. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of
construction. Please find an alternate route and be mindful and cautious when approaching this area.
For further information, you may contact: Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.