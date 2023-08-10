Norway Weather

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Norway’s Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard attend the media at the site damaged by flood at Leirsund station in Leirsund, Norway, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023. Landslides were reported overnight across mountainous southern Norway with police on Wednesday saying more than 600 people have been evacuated in the region north of Oslo. For days, the storm battered parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics, leading to rivers and streams going over their banks.

 STIAN LYSBERG/NTB SCANPIX via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Days of heavy rain triggered landslides and flooding in mountainous southern Norway, where authorities said Wednesday they were considering blowing up part of a dam at risk of bursting to prevent downstream communities from getting deluged.

The Glåma, Norway’s longest and most voluminous river, is dammed at the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power plant, which was under water and out of operation. Police said a controlled explosion before the dam fails would allow officials to control the flow of water.

