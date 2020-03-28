This good story sponsored by Bowman Steel, 239-633-0026.
The coronavirus has caused a lot of chaos and shortages around the world and one thing that is definitely in short supply are medical masks. While everyone is doing their best to stay home and trying to flatten the curve, there are a few people putting their free time to good use. Masks are hard to find nowadays so several have pulled out the sewing machine and started making them for those in need.
According to a story by the Associated Press, last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its guidance, saying hospitals that run low on surgical masks should consider ways to reuse them or to use them through an entire shift. And if hospitals run out, the CDC said, homemade masks, scarfs or bandanas could be used “as a last resort,” though some health officials warned cloth masks might not work.
One young lady took the mask shortage into her own hands and started making masks. Selah Lovett, 11, received a sewing machine for Christmas from her grandmother, Tamaney Murphy, or as Selah calls her Mimi, after showing an interest in crafts. When Selah saw her mother watching a video about the mask shortage and how to make them, Selah pulled out her sewing machine and got to work.
“I work for Compassionate Care Hospice and was on a phone call the other day and Selah overheard me talking to my volunteer coordinator about coordinating volunteers to make masks,” said Rachel Lovett, Selah’s mother. “She (Selah) took it upon herself to start making them. She has been making them ever since. My mom got her the sewing machine for Christmas and has been teaching her how to sew. We have recruited Mom and she has made quite a few herself. They have been working hard on it.”
Selah and her family have already begun giving the masks to those who need them.
“Initially we planned on giving them to whoever needs them but we did not understand how much of a need there was until I posted on Facebook,” Rachel said. “So many people reached out. Some of the masks are going to facilities, some to doctors’ offices, some to the hospital and even a request from Tampa. We have had a hard time finding elastic so we have improvised with ribbons and hair ties, which were actually perfect because they are eight inches in length so we just cut two inches off to make them the right length. We have been improvising with other things and have made around 50 so far. We put floral wire for the nose piece and added to them and hopefully will be able to make a lot more in the coming days. We found videos on YouTube and I was watching the CDC-approved ways to make them and then added to them to make them more comfortable.”
Rachel is extremely proud of her daughter and her desire to help others.
“Selah always makes me proud. She has a kind heart, a servant’s heart, so she is just a giver,” Rachel said. “I always wanted to be as good as my mom at sewing but just didn’t have the patience but Selah definitely has the patience and I am very proud.”
Selah’s Mimi is enjoying the extra time she gets to spend with Selah.
“I am so proud of Selah. She always makes me proud, but she has a gift with crafts and has the patience,” Murphy said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me, this is something that all grandmas want to do, is to do special things like this with their grandkids. This is something we can share together.”
Selah said she became interested in making masks because she thought it was a good thing to do.
“It was something I could do. It is a lot of fun and something to do other than watching TV. Being able to do it with my mom and Mimi makes it extra special. They are my favorite. It feels really good and rewarding to be able to help other people,” she said, adding she plans to keep making them as long as there is a need. “My favorite part is giving them out and being able to give back.”
Another local group making masks is the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). The group is working diligently from their homes to help fulfill the need for medical masks.
“I saw over the weekend that there was a nurse that was in desperate need of cotton homemade medical masks,” said Kristini Juve, RSVP coordinator. “I sew and I have volunteers that sew. We all did our research online to find out what the best type of mask is. While we were getting all this together a nurse from the dialysis center contacted me and said that they were also in need of masks. She wanted a mask with three pleats and an opening to put a filter or a disposable mask inside of it.”
Some of the facilities require everyone to wear a mask when they are in contact with clients or residents, but only have one mask for the entire shift.
“I used to work as a pediatric nurse so I know that wearing a mask for more than two to four hours is a lot,” Juve said. “They get hot, uncomfortable and sometimes your skin even breaks down. The cotton can really assist with those discomforts.”
Some are working together while practicing social distancing.
“We have a small group of volunteers in Tanglewood and I believe we have recruited more volunteer sewers to assist with this project,” Juve said. “Sebring Falls has an assembly line going where one house cuts out the mask pattern, one sews it, another does the finishing work and then they call me and I pick up the completed masks.”
While the RSVP volunteers are focused on helping those in Highlands County, Juve said Cornerstone Hospice needs masks also but they service other counties.
She said there are also many seniors in the community that have a need for masks.
“This is what the CDC considers a crisis mask; it has the effectiveness of a bandana or scarf, it is not a medical grade mask. We have the requests and we are trying to serve our community the best we can. We are very early in the process and will need a lot more volunteers,” she said.
Materials have also been hard to find.
“We have a list of supplies that we need, however we are not taking used clothing or unwashed fabrics,” she said. “We need good quality quilting fabric that is 100% cotton; we do not want a cotton blend. We need one-quarter inch or one-eighth inch elastic and we are using elastic hair ties because there is no elastic in our community. Elastic is a need.”
She said she is looking for people to sew at home.
“We are not gathering to do this. We are asking people to sew in their homes and practice social distancing. They can notify me when they are ready and I will pick them up. We are trying to keep it central and may have to change things up if it gets too large. If they need supplies, we can make arrangements. There are a lot of people sewing in the community and making masks, but what we want to do is make it centralized and track where are they going, how many and be able to measure the impact the volunteers have made in the community. If everyone is doing it in their own little wheelhouses, it will be more difficult to measure the impact,” Juve said.
To volunteer to make masks or to donate 100% cotton fabric, elastic (1/8-inch, 1/4-inch round corded elastic, new elastic hair ties), twist ties or Coats and Clark thread, contact Kris Juve, RSVP coordinator, at rsvpvolunteersforhighlands@gmail.com