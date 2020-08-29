SEBRING — The First United Methodist Church (First Sebring Church) with other associated churches have been approved to hold a Community Prayer Service event on Sunday, Aug. 30. The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 6 p.m. lasting approximately one hour ending at 7 p.m. There will be road closures associated with this event.
At 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30:
North Commerce Ave. will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. West Center Ave. will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. South Commerce Ave. will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. East Center Ave. will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive. North Ridgewood Drive (SR17) will be closed from North Mango Street to Circle Drive. South Ridgewood Drive (SR17) will be closed from Magnolia Ave. to Circle Drive.
All event-related road closures will be re-opened by 8 p.m.
For vehicular traffic wishing to circumvent the event area detours are provided as follows:
The northbound detour begins at South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of Franklin Street where northbound vehicles will be directed to turn left onto Franklin Street. Traffic will follow Franklin Street to the intersection of Park Street where vehicles will turn right following Park Street to North Pine Street. Vehicles will turn right following North Pine Street to North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) where they’ll turn left ending the northbound detour.
The southbound detour begins at North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of North Pine Street. Southbound vehicles will turn right onto North Pine Street and follow it to the intersection of Park Street where vehicles will turn left, following Park Street to the intersection of Lakeview Drive. At Lakeview Drive vehicles will turn left, following Lakeview Drive to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive, ending the southbound detour.
Event-related questions may be directed to David Juliano Pastor of the First United Methodist Church at 863-385-5184.