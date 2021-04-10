SEBRING — On Saturday, April 10, there will be a street wedding held in the downtown area, specifically on West Center Avenue. This event will require a section of West Center Avenue to be closed with parking restrictions as well for the duration of the event. The surrounding roadways will remain open affording vehicular traffic alternate routes to reach their destinations on either side of the road closure or to circumvent the event area.
The following closure will be implemented for this event. On Saturday, April 10 at 8 a.m., West Center Avenue will be closed from Franklin Street to Wall Street. All event-related road closures will be re-opened by midnight Saturday, April 10.
There will be no detours established for this event, as there are open roadways surrounding the event closure. Questions relating to the road closure may be directed by telephone at 863-471-5108.