SEBRING — The Sebring Partnership has been approved to hold this year’s Annual Roaring 20’s Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8. This year’s event has been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at approximately 4 p.m.
Due to the length of time it will take for event setup, local and State Roads within the event area will be closed at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 and will remain closed for the duration of the event.
Road closures
The following closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event.
On Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.:
North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Drive.
Circle Drive (State Road 17) will be closed.
North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive.
West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Drive.
South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
All event-related road closures will be re-opened by 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Northbound / southbound detour
Northbound: The northbound detour begins at South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of Franklin Street where northbound vehicles will be directed to turn left onto Franklin Street. Traffic will follow Franklin Street to the intersection of Park Street where it will turn right following Park Street to North Pine Street. Vehicles will then turn right following North Pine Street to North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) where they’ll turn left ending the northbound detour.
Southbound: The southbound detour begins at North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of North Pine Street where southbound vehicles will turn right onto North Pine Street. Traffic will then follow North Pine Street to the intersection of Park Street where vehicles will turn left. Park Street will be taken to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where traffic will turn left. Lakeview Drive will then be followed to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive, ending the southbound detour.
Event-related questions may be directed to Jennifer Swaine of The Sebring Partnership at 863-446-2973. Questions relating to the road closure may be directed by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108.