SEBRING — On Saturday, May 8, the organization, Andrew Stephens Memorial Fund, has been approved to hold Andrew’s Run. This event is the Inaugural 5k Family Run/Walk, which will take place in Downtown Sebring. This notification will hopefully provide an adequate overview of the event schedule, road closures, parking restrictions and the detours associated with the event so that motorists traveling in and around the event area will be as easy as possible. State road closures are approved by permit 2021-F-191-00006 and local road closures and parking restrictions have been approved by the City of Sebring.
This event will be held in the downtown Sebring area. As such, several local roads and a portion of State Road 17 (Ridgewood Drive) will either be closed or very congested and there will also be parking restrictions associated with this event. The closure of these roads necessitates the implementation of a northbound and southbound detour so that motorists can travel around the event area. Included with this notice is a map outlining the detour route and a map outlining the event area road closures and parking restrictions.
Motorists wishing to travel north on Ridgewood Drive (State Road 17) through the downtown area will instead need to turn right onto Kenilworth Boulevard, following it to the intersection of the Sebring Parkway. Once at the Sebring Parkway, drivers will turn left following the Parkway to the intersection of North Ridgewood Drive where they will turn right ending the northbound detour.
Motorist wishing to travel south on Ridgewood Drive (State Road 17) through the downtown area will instead need to turn left onto the Sebring Parkway following it to Kenilworth Boulevard where they will turn right. Once on Kenilworth Boulevard drivers will follow it to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where they will turn left ending the southbound detour.
Saturday, May 8, activities begin at 8 a.m. and are expected to end by approximately 1 p.m. Event-related road closures will begin at approximately 6 a.m. and will re-open by 2 p.m. Roadways closed include:
Circle Park Drive; North Ridgewood Drive from Sebring Parkway to Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive from Oak Avenue to Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue from North Franklin Street to Circle Park Drive; East Center Avenue from Sebring Parkway to Circle Park Drive; North Commerce Avenue from Maple Leaf Avenue to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue from South Eucalyptus Street to Circle Park Drive.
For questions regarding the event, contact Rebekah Wills at 863-273-0208. For questions regarding event related road closures or detours please feel free to contact Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108 or by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com.