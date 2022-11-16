SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers are gearing up for their “Let it Grow” Annual Garden Festival and Plant Sale, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival this year is shaping up to be the best one yet. There will be something for everyone with lots of great plant deals, 70 vendors, four musical acts, food trucks, two classes, a silent auction, and a raffle.
Many festival attendees look forward to purchasing plants that the Master Gardener Volunteers have propagated and grown throughout the year. A lot of these plants are native to Florida or are items that are not typically found in big box stores. Other attendees look forward to purchasing plants that are offered by local vendors who bring their special plants to sell. These vendors will offer container plants, perennial and annual flowers, flowering shrubs, citrus and tropical/sub-tropical fruit trees, and exotic plants. They will also offer pottery and statuary items, as well as fountains.
If you have attended one of our festivals, you know that the festival is not only about plants. Rather, the majority of vendors at the festival are mercantile vendors who offer an extensive variety of items for sale. The number of vendors has increased this year and the items they are offering for sale will provide you with the opportunity to purchase holiday gifts for the special people in your lives. You will also be able to pamper yourself and purchase some of these one-of-a-kind items.
Some of the items for sale will be handcrafted and hand-sewn items, jewelry, oil and photography prints, abstract acrylic flow painting, dog treats and apparel, macramé items, woven baskets, doll clothes and furniture, hand-carved gourds, pine needle crafts, handbags and totes, painted flower pots and vases, painted signage, palm frond decorations, detailed wood-turned items, quilts, pillows, ornaments, health care items, stained glass creations, ceramic items, decorative items, wreaths, rag rugs, irrigation tools, worm castings, and hand woven reed baskets. The aforementioned items are just a sample of what will be offered for sale.
The Silent Auction and Raffle are the best part of the festival for some attendees. Local businesses and individuals, some of the vendors, and Master Gardeners themselves have donated merchandise and gift certificates to auction/raffle off.
Food trucks and food vendors will serve up coffee, freshly made donuts and pastries, funnel cakes, Hawaiian shaved ice, fresh fruit concoctions, barbecue pork and chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, mac-n-cheese, burritos, wraps, quesadillas, tacos, loaded nachos, and Cuban food, plus a lot more.
To make the experience even more enjoyable, you will be able to listen to several area musicians while you shop and eat. This year’s music includes the local band, Calico, and individual musicians, Jamie Tremp, Mike Reynolds, and Sharon Corine. Corine will open the ceremonies with the “Star Spangled Banner” in front of the auditorium next to the flagpole.
Several non-profit vendors will be onsite to provide you with information about the services they offer through their organizations, such as the Sebring Lions Club. The Supervisor of Elections Office will sign you up to vote and answer any questions you might have. Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring Historical Societies will have information on Florida history and gladly relate stories to you. You can learn about beekeeping and managing trees in the area.
Sebring Angels, the Humane Society, and Heartland Cat Rescue will also be onsite to showcase their furry friends and assist with the opportunity to provide a forever home for that special pet. Toby’s Clown Museum will be onsite to entertain children and the child in you.
For more information, call the Highlands County Extension Office at 863-402-6540.