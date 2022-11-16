SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers are gearing up for their “Let it Grow” Annual Garden Festival and Plant Sale, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival this year is shaping up to be the best one yet. There will be something for everyone with lots of great plant deals, 70 vendors, four musical acts, food trucks, two classes, a silent auction, and a raffle.

Many festival attendees look forward to purchasing plants that the Master Gardener Volunteers have propagated and grown throughout the year. A lot of these plants are native to Florida or are items that are not typically found in big box stores. Other attendees look forward to purchasing plants that are offered by local vendors who bring their special plants to sell. These vendors will offer container plants, perennial and annual flowers, flowering shrubs, citrus and tropical/sub-tropical fruit trees, and exotic plants. They will also offer pottery and statuary items, as well as fountains.

Recommended for you