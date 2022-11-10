According to the Law Library of Congress, Native American Heritage Month (also termed National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month) lifts up the accomplishments of the original inhabitants of the United States. It was passed into law by President George H. W. Bush in 1990 and has been observed ever since. November is a great month for this because it concludes the harvest season and is considered a time of celebration by Native Americans.

Events are being hosted all month long across the country. You can view a calendar of official, live streamed events at nativeamericanheritagemonth.gov as well as learn more about how you can honor the native peoples of this great nation. For instance, on Nov. 11 you can join the Smithsonian by viewing the formal dedication of the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

