SEBRING — With over 80 instructional vacancies and 61 long-term subs covering classes, the School Board of Highlands County is taking many steps to recruit and retain quality teachers.
While the district recruits those nearing graduation and recent grads from both in state and out of state, efforts are also are directed right here in the district’s high schools.
The district’s Grow Our Program is focused on providing opportunities to increase awareness in high school students about the post-secondary options in becoming an educator.
The program provides coursework and curriculum to build a foundation in educational theory and practice, as well as opportunities for students to apply what they have learned in an authentic classroom setting.
Each high school offers the elementary pathway courses. Course offerings vary by school based on course enrollment.
Courses include:
• Introduction to the Teaching Profession.
• Human Growth and Development
• Foundations of Curriculum and Instruction
• Principles of Teaching Internship.
Additionally, the district will pay for graduating seniors (18 years old) interested in becoming an instructional paraprofessional to take the Para Pro assessment. The Para Pro Assessment measures skills and knowledge in reading, writing, and math ability to apply when assisting in classroom instruction.
The district has also developed a scholarship page for students and employees looking for financial assistance to further their education goals — https://www2.highlands.k12.fl.us/parents-students/scholarship-opportunities
At a recent School Board meeting, District Recruiting Specialist Jon Spencer commented on the Grow Our Own program.
“I believe if we can grow those programs with Highlands County students who have a passion for their community already and we can bring them back and grow them up, there is power in that,” he said.
He has worked at two incredible schools that had teachers who were students at the school, so the district wants to continue to grow that as well, Spencer noted.
Currently the School Board of Highlands County has 87 instructional vacancies. There are 61 long-term substitute teachers in classrooms, including 12 hired as certified teachers, 18 are working toward certification with intent to hire.
The huge task in filling those teaching spots is evident by the fact the district hired 110 teachers for the 2022-23 school year, including long-term substitutes, but so many vacancies remain.
Spencer said up until Nov. 30 the district had a retention incentive for teachers who stayed because the district has a lot of incredible teachers who are dedicated to teach here each and every year.
Also there was a powerful incentive for new hires for anybody who was coming from out of the district or out of state. That incentive allowed for a moving fee.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball said they are looking at what can be done to keep the teachers in place so one of the metrics (goals) is to increase the percentage of non-retiring effective teachers staying in the district by the 2026-27 school year. Currently the district has 89% who have stayed.
The district’s recruiting goals include increasing the percentage of positions filled with in-field, certified teachers from 81% in the 2022-23 school year to 90% by the 2026-27 school year.
Currently 91.79% of the district’s teachers are certified and 89.44% are infield (teaching a subject for which they were trained).
Some in educational support roles advance their education to improve their skills and some become teachers.
The School Board of Highlands County will pay the course tuition and lab fees at South Florida State College for support employees to take college courses to:
• Improve job skills.
• Earn a two year Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree.
• Earn a two year Associate in Science (A.S.) degree.
• Earn a certificate in an area related to SBHC employment.