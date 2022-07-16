AVON PARK — It is often bemoaned that the younger generation doesn’t want to work. Lamones Morisseau is a refreshing rebuttal to that notion.
The young man, born in Tampa with lineage tracing back to Haiti, is the owner of the Beachfront Apartments. Having bought the property at 213 Garrett Road four years ago, at 25 years of age, the entrepreneur spent over a year making improvements.
The local apartment building was by no means the beginning of ambitions for Morisseau, nor his only obligation. In addition to purchasing properties, he also taught himself how to do all the necessary repairs.
“I started out around 2013, at the age of 19, with fixer-up houses. It was still kind of in the aftermath of the ‘08 crash and houses were ridiculously cheap so it was already working in my favor.
“I was learning how to do the things I needed to do to fix the houses by watching YouTube videos and things like that.”
Morisseau has had his detractors along the way who have cautioned him not to get in too deep. Having already been in the real estate game for some years, he knew he could handle it.
“Before I got here,” he recalled, “the whole place was school bus yellow, no trim at all, and everything was concrete. I had to redo the drywall from the ground, four feet up. I don’t know what happened but it looked like it might have flooded.”
There were more repairs on the horizon requiring the landlord to expand his already growing skill set.
“I also came in and carpeted all the apartments. As I did, I rented them out. Right away, after people would move out, I would have to put new carpet in them all over again. It was gonna be expensive in the long run so I laid tile in the whole building. I’ve done a lot of work since I bought the place.”
In the future, Morisseau wants to put a metal roof on the building and pave the parking lot. He also plans to put a deck in the back so people can fish.
“Those are my immediate goals. I’d also like to put in central air conditioning. Right now all the apartments have window units.
“There’s 12 units total. Five of them are studio apartments. The rest are one bedroom apartments except for one that is a two-bedroom apartment. Currently they are all rented out,” Morisseau said.
When asked why real estate, Morisseau revealed a troubling, yet inspirational answer:
“I was a bouncy baby because we were always getting kicked out about every two years. That’s part of the reason that I got into real estate. I knew it was gonna give me stability. Now I don’t worry where I’m gonna be in two years. Now my life is in my own hands.”
You might think this would be enough of an accomplishment for such a young man. You would be wrong. Having secured himself from returning to the desperate life he grew up in, Morisseau has put himself in a position to tell people about that life through music.
“Gitt Cazz” is the stage name of the storytelling, rap/hip-hop artist, landlord, and house-flipping Morisseau. He has over 50 songs to his credit. His videos can be seen on YouTube and most other platforms.
“I’ve got one song that’s called ‘Regardless’ and it illustrates the fact that not only am I telling you but I get to show you.”
In the video, “Gitt Cazz” raps as he is filmed doing actual work on the Beachfront Apartments. The song speaks of having accomplished all that he has completely on his own. It is basically a declaration of victory over the past and a determination never to return to it.
To put it in his own words, “I literally have done all this by myself. Between managing income and credit, I buy all the materials myself (for repairs), and my elbow grease is what’s putting all this stuff (repair work and improvements) in.”
“I perform all the time in Tampa. I just did a show. Right now I’m working on marketing and getting myself out there. I’d like to release my music to an already waiting audience. That’s where I’m at with the music right now.”
Closing out his thoughts, Morisseau reflects on his musical motivations.
“All music is good when it’s genuine. Every story is valid. Everybody is not coming from the same walk in life, and everybody wants to have that thing that they relate to. So it’s all valid.”