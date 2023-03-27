SEBRING — NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. (NU-HOPE) has crisis energy assistance available for low income senior households. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP) is a federally funded program that assists seniors with paying past due energy bills, obtaining adequate cooling or heating equipment or resolving another heating related energy crisis. To qualify for this program the household must:
Contain a person aged 60 years of age or older.
- Be responsible for paying their cooling-heating costs.
- Have a household income not exceeding 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
- Have a past due power bill or lack of access to an adequate means of heating or cooling their home.
NU-HOPE also provides subsidized/no-cost in-home and nutrition services for seniors facing ongoing challenges due to physical or cognitive difficulties. Services include (but are not limited to) home delivered meals for homebound seniors; group dining for seniors; assistance with bathing, homemaking, and shopping; respite care; transportation; telephone-based safety monitoring; and monthly stipends for full time family caregivers. Funding for these services may be limited, with enrollment prioritized according to risk based on pre-screening of applicants.
Seniors wishing to apply for EHEAP or to complete a referral for other services should contact NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
Highlands County residents should contact NU-HOPE by calling 863-382-2134. The NU-HOPE Highlands County office is at 3530 Office Park Road in Sebring. Hardee County residents should contact the Hardee County branch office by calling 863-773-2022. The NU-HOPE office in Hardee County is at 310 N. 8th Ave., Wauchula.
EHEAP applicants must bring a copy of their power bill, identification, proof of current incomes, and social security cards for all household members to their scheduled appointment. Applicants receiving SSA/SSI assistance must also bring their current letter of benefit determination to their appointment.
NU-HOPE also provides a variety of nutritional and in-home services designed to enhance the independence and well-being of seniors. Services provided by NU-HOPE include, but are not limited to nutritional assistance such as home delivered meals, restaurant meals for seniors, and congregate dining; homemaking; personal care; transportation; telephone based safety monitoring; respite; caregiver stipends; assistance with consumable and durable supplies and crisis energy assistance.
For information concerning these services or other resources of interest to seniors and/or caregivers, please contact NU-HOPE Elder Care Services at the number above or visit our website at nuhopeeldercare.org.