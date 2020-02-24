SEBRING — Nucor Steel Florida continues to hire employees with its mill being built just north of the Highlands County line on schedule to open in this year’s fourth quarter.
Nucor Steel Florida Controller Corey Allain said the helicopter working in the area recently was from Duke Energy to pull the new transmission lines that will power the production equipment at Nucor.
“We expect Duke to be complete sometime in June,” he said.
“Construction is going great on site; We are on schedule; Everything is moving according to plan,” Allain said. Start up is still on track for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Finished Goods Building is just about done and they have started setting production equipment in the Roll Mill and Melt Shop, he said.
The Admin Office Building and locker rooms are all framed up and the roof just went up, Allain said. They are expecting those to be complete sometime in June.
“We have over 80 full-time Nucor team members hired and we will be hiring constantly through the end of the year,” he said. “About every month we will have a new group of 16 entry level production team members starting for the next four or five months.”
Check the website, jobs.nucor.com for postings including payroll clerk, operations clerk, warehouse, mechanics, electricians, production and maintenance.
The steel mill, located off Sunpure Road just east of U.S. 27, will employ 235 workers when it starts production.
Nucor is the largest steel and steel products producer in the United States, producing 22 million tons of steel in 2018.
The Charlotte, N.C. based company has more than 26,700 employees at more than 300 facilities in North America.