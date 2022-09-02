Nucor Florida

Bundles of finished rebar at the Nucor Florida steel mill near Avon Park. Both Nucor Steel Florida and Nucor Harris Florida are donating fabricated rebar to a housing project in Land O’ Lakes for families of fallen first responders.

 Courtesy photo

AVON PARK — Nucor Steel Florida is donating tons of rebar to a first ever housing project being built in Pasco County for families of fallen first responders and veterans.

More than 100 families of fallen veterans and first responders will be getting a new mortgage-free home as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s new “Let Us Do Good Village,” which broke ground in December.

Recommended for you