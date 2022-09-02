AVON PARK — Nucor Steel Florida is donating tons of rebar to a first ever housing project being built in Pasco County for families of fallen first responders and veterans.
More than 100 families of fallen veterans and first responders will be getting a new mortgage-free home as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s new “Let Us Do Good Village,” which broke ground in December.
The Let Us Do Good Village is being created on about 75 acres in Land O’ Lakes.
The village is a project of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is an organization started by Frank Siller in honor of his brother, Stephen Siller – a New York City firefighter who gave his life on 9/11 trying to rescue people from the World Trade Center.
Both Nucor Steel Florida and Nucor Harris Florida are donating to the Tunnel to Towers project, according to Nucor Steel Florida Controller Eric Shatto.
Nucor Steel Florida is donating all of the rebar, while Nucor Harris Florida is fabricating all of the rebar for the 95 homes, he said. In total, both Nucor Steel Florida and Nucor Harris Florida will be donating roughly 145 tons of fabricated rebar to the project.
Nucor offers rebar fabrication services throughout the United States and Canada through its subsidiary Harris Rebar, the largest rebar fabricator in North America. Harris has the capacity to fabricate and deliver more than one million tons of rebar each year.
Nucor Harris Rebar has two locations in Florida in Zellwood (Orange County) and Milton (Santa Rosa County).
The Nucor Steel Florida Mill is east of U.S. 27 just north of the Highlands/Polk County Line.
The Let Us Do Good Village will include specially adapted one-floor homes, on 100-foot-wide lots, for catastrophically injured veterans, as part of the foundation’s Smart Home Program.
It also will provide two-story homes, on 60-foot lots, through its Fallen First Responders Program for families of first responders who were killed in the line of duty and through its Gold Star Family program.
The Gold Star Family Home Program, launched in September 2018, honors the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. The Foundation will provide a mortgage-free home to surviving spouses with young children.