AVON PARK — Nucor Steel may have been slowed slightly during the pandemic, but the massive effort to complete the rebar producing mill met its goal to start production in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The mill, just north of the Highlands/Polk County line, began producing steel products for the construction industry on Dec. 12.
Some of the numbers reveal the scope of the new steel plant – cost to construct the 620,000-square-foot plant was around $240 million, 235 employees, producing up to 350,000 tons of steel products annually.
The plant is in Polk County, but almost within walking distance from Highlands County.
The plant is believed to be Polk County’s largest industrial development since 1975, according to a September Lakeland Ledger report.
The mill will be using the abundant supply of scrap metal in Florida to recycle into new steel products that will supply the region’s construction market.
Overall, Nucor is the largest steel and steel products producer in the United States with a steelmaking capacity that exceeds 27 million tons annually.
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel – in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh.
The company is North America’s largest recycler.
Nucor was number 139 in the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest companies with more than $22 billion in revenue in 2019.
Nucor has 27,000 employees working at more than 300 operating facilities in North America.