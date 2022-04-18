AVON PARK — Nucor Steel Florida is hiring now for its onsite rebar fabrication facility as the mill is operating at full capacity to meet the high demand for rebar.
The mill, just north of the Highlands/Polk County line, began producing steel products for the construction industry on Dec. 12.
Nucor Steel Florida Inc. Controller Corey Allain said Friday the Florida construction market is very strong throughout the state.
“The mill is running full and the team is doing a great job taking care of our customers in this period of high demand for rebar,” he said. “We are ramping up our onsite Nucor Harris Rebar fabrication facility and looking to hire.”
Allain noted the following job listing that was posted on Thursday for a skilled labor/rebar fabricator. What does the job entail? Bend, cut, bundle and load reinforcing steel bars in accordance with customer’s orders. You’ll work with a mentor who will train you to safely use all machinery.
The job responsibilities include:
• Operate a shearing machine or a power saw to cut reinforcing steel bars to specific lengths, and a bending machine to bend reinforcing steel bars to specified shape.
• Operate overhead crane to move, assemble and select material to be fabricated or shipped.
• Assemble and load orders onto trailers for shipping.
• Operate a spray gun in the application of epoxy touch up or reinforcing steel bars.
The website salary.com shows a listing for entry level positions at Nucor Florida.
The job listing states: Nucor Steel Florida Inc., a division of Nucor, the nation’s largest recycler, largest manufacturer of steel and steel products, is seeking to assemble a hiring pool of qualified applicants for production jobs. Most production positions in our plant require moderate to heavy lifting and can be physically demanding.
Other recent local Nucor openings include: maintenance millwright, plant engineer and industrial electrical apprentice.