SEBRING — Local consultant pharmacist Jerry Nunn will be the guest this Tuesday at the Highlands Tea Party meeting. The founder of Nunn Better, he is a CBD educator, Retailer and Pharmacist. In fact, Nunn has been a pharmacist for over 30 years. He has been the director of pharmacy at several hospitals in Florida as well as a teaching hospital in Philadelphia.
Nunn has a Professional Cannabis Certification from a fully accredited university. In addition, he is a licensed consultant member of the Florida Hemp Council.
“There are many misunderstandings of what CBD is, how it works, potential drug interactions and changing laws,” he said.
Nunn’s goal is to educate and promote the value of CBD to patients. He has seen positive results in patients with the quality of CBD he sells. Education and quality products are always available at his store. His CBD products are compliant with the Florida Hemp Bill, SB1020, including the QR codes and full panel certificates of analysis.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m.; meetings commence at 6 p.m.