SEBRING — Local consultant pharmacist Jerry Nunn will be the guest this Tuesday at the Highlands Tea Party meeting. The founder of Nunn Better, he is a CBD educator, Retailer and Pharmacist. In fact, Nunn has been a pharmacist for over 30 years. He has been the director of pharmacy at several hospitals in Florida as well as a teaching hospital in Philadelphia.

Nunn has a Professional Cannabis Certification from a fully accredited university. In addition, he is a licensed consultant member of the Florida Hemp Council.

Recommended for you