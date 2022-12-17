Firefighter Death

This photo provided on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, shows Firefighter William P. Moon II who suffered a critical head injury earlier this week while preparing for a drill inside his Brooklyn, N.Y. firehouse— Rescue Company 2. Mayor Eric Adams and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh today announced that Moon, a 21-year FDNY veteran, would not survive his critical injuries and his family has made the decision to donate his organs to save the lives of others.

 FDNY Office of Public Information via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran New York City firefighter died after falling 20 feet inside his firehouse this week while preparing for a training exercise, authorities announced Friday.

William P. Moon II was preparing for a drill inside his Brooklyn firehouse on Monday when he fell and suffered a serious head injury, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Recommended for you