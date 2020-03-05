AVON PARK — Christopher Phillip O’Neil, 30, of Sebring, was arrested by deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Monday inside the Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park for burglary, prowling and resisting arrest.
According to arrest reports, deputies made contact with the driver of a vehicle they believed to be parked suspiciously outside the Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park. The traffic stop occurred at 3:16 a.m. The driver told deputies that she was there to pick up her husband who had called her to pick him up at that location. Deputies thought her story wasn’t adding up but released her, reports said.
Deputies then ran an inquiry on the vehicle, which came back as belonging to O’Neil. Approximately 29 minutes later during a patrol of the Crystal Lake area, deputies saw a suspect in dark clothing who fled as soon as they saw law enforcement, according to reports.
O’Neil refused deputy requests to stop and led them on a foot chase. Deputies eventually caught up with O’Neil who was tossing items from his pockets as he ran between the mobile homes. Deputies retrieved the items that had been discarded and discovered that some of them belonged to a resident in the park, reports said.
O’Neil was wearing latex gloves to prevent law enforcement from discovering his identity, reports said. He was also carrying a multi-tool in his front pocket.
An HCSO release stated that “a follow-up investigation revealed several vehicle burglaries in the community” and that “more charges are likely to be filed as the investigation continues.”
O’Neil has prior convictions for burglary and petit theft.
O’Neil was booked on charges of vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools, petit theft (third or subsequent offense), resisting arrest without violence and prowling.