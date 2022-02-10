AVON PARK — Oaks at Avon was recently awarded The Governors Gold Seal Award from the Agency for Health Care Administration. The Governor's Gold Seal Award recognizes Florida nursing centers that demonstrate excellence in long term care over a sustained period while promoting the stability of the profession and facilitating the physical, social, and emotional well-being of nursing center residents.
Established in 2002, the program was developed and is implemented by the Governor's Panel on Excellence in Long-Term Care (Panel), which is comprised of persons appointed by the Governor's Office, Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), Department of Health, Department of Elder Affairs, Florida Health Care Association, Florida Life Care Residents Association, LeadingAge Florida, and the State Long Term Care Ombudsman.
"Our residents and staff are extremely proud of our Governors Gold Seal Award. The recognition reflects our team's commitment to providing quality services. We are thankful for our opportunity to serve and look forward to providing for the future health care needs in our community," noted James Spadola, administrator of the facility.
Oaks at Avon is a 104-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center which has been serving Highlands County for over 28 years. They provide post-acute services, rehabilitative services, skilled nursing and long term care.
For more information about Oaks at Avon, please contact James Spadola, NHAI at 863-453-5200. For more information about the Governors Gold Seal Award system, please visit fhca.org