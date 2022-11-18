Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Obama Foundation program that has trained hundreds of young leaders across Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Europe is being expanded to include the United States.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to announce the new program on Thursday during a two-day democracy forum the foundation is co-sponsoring in New York City.

