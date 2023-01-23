HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.

Cellphone videos posted on Twitter showed the man in the parking lot outside a Publix supermarket in Homestead holding a gun and firing four shots into an SUV that he says is his. Holding the gun in front of him, he told shoppers in the parking lot, “Go home, go home.”

