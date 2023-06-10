School Shooting Florida Deputy

Coral Springs Police Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich points to the defendant as he testifies during the trial of former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Peterson is charged with child neglect and other charges for failing to stop the Parkland school massacre five years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

PARKLAND (AP) — An off-duty police officer who was on the baseball field at Florida’s Parkland high school during the 2018 massacre testified Thursday that he mistook gunshots for fireworks before he realized what was happening and approached the school unarmed.

Coral Springs Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich, testifying Thursday in the trial of a deputy accused of not stopping the shooter, said he first thought the shots were coming from in or near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High classroom building where the 17 killings occurred. But it wasn’t until he interviewed a wounded student minutes after the shooting started that he knew for certain.

