LAKE PLACID — Local rockers, Off The Rails, will be firing up those amps, laser lights and flash pots once again as the doors of the “best kept secret in Highlands County,” the Cosmic Hall, open for another rockin’ evening of live classic rock.
Venue owner and guitarist/vocalist Alan Broder and bassist/vocalist Scott Sistare are excited to welcome special guest vocalist Rockin’ Rob Dean to the night’s festivities. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Showtime is 8 p.m.
“We’re all about keeping classic rock alive. We do some ‘90s, Creed, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam,” Broder said. “We also do Tom Petty, Pink Floyd; we do ‘Hey You,’ ‘Comfortably Numb.’ We do Skynyrd, Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ZZ Top, Aerosmith. Just a huge variety of stuff,” Sistare added to the mix.
Donations will be accepted at the door. Water, sodas and microwavable snacks will be available. Alcohol will not be sold but guests can bring their own beverage. There is no smoking inside the venue. An outdoor smoking area will be provided.
“I enjoy putting these shows on,” Broder said. “That’s where I get my satisfaction.”
Broder went on to state that the band wants to put on a show at least every three months to keep things kicking in the area and give people a place to go to enjoy the music they love performed live.
The hall itself was designed and built by Broder. It sits on private property and is the band’s musical home as well as being the only place you can hear them. There’s no need to travel and load gear in and out when you own your own venue.
For more information on Off The Rails or Cosmic Hall, visit the Off The Rails Facebook page or the Cosmic Hall Facebook page. You may also call 863-633-9658 for more information.
Cosmic Hall is at 3447 Gerber Ave.