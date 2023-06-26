TALLAHASSEE — A state appeals court Wednesday upheld the firing of a Florida Department of Corrections officer for using medical marijuana, pointing to a federal law and a job requirement that he be able to use guns.

A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court rejected arguments by Samuel Velez Ortiz, a former sergeant for the Department of Corrections who was approved by a doctor to use medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder related to previous military service, according to documents filed in the case.

