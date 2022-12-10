Kosovo Serbs Tension

Kosovo police officers guard the offices of the Central Election Committee in ethnically divided town of northern Mitrovica on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Kosovo law enforcement on Friday said one officer was injured by gunmen after increasing police presence fearing tension in northern areas dominated by the ethnic Serb minority.

 VISAR KRYEZIU/AP PHOTO

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo law enforcement on Friday said one officer was injured by gunmen after increasing police presence fearing tension in northern areas dominated by the ethnic Serb minority.

A police officer was “slightly wounded” and a police car was damaged after armed men fired guns from a vehicle in the village of Serbovc, Zvecan commune, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the capital, Pristina, a statement said.

